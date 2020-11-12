Black Female Entrepreneur Who Owns Fleet of Trucks Launches 2-Day Business Conference For Women

Conference returns to bring profitable business development strategies to current and aspiring women entrepreneurs of color.

(Source BlackNews.com):

HOUSTON, TX — On November 6-7, Kristi Jackson – White House-recognized innovator and founder of the Women CEO Project – will present the Global Power Tour to empower Black women business owners. The virtual conference will bring a power-packed lineup of nine renowned speakers to invest in Black women entrepreneurs with strategic and hands-on business development tools for success.

With more than 40% of Black-owned companies closing their doors this year, Black entrepreneurs have been hit the hardest amidst the nation’s pandemic crisis and reckoning with racism. The conference will bring together powerful and impactful workshops to help business owners rise above adversity and master topics on content creation, sales strategy, influencer branding, public relations, online marketing, and much more.

“This year, my goal with this conference is to put the economic power and belief back into the hands of many current and aspiring Black women entrepreneurs,” said Jackson. “This has been a challenging year for Black communities who are striving to heal from the trauma of racism and the health disparities of 2020. More than ever, Black women need the support and tools to help them authentically thrive in their businesses and the conference is committed to doing just that.”

Kristi Jackson-Muhammad is a successful business consultant who has been able to reach, impact, teach and coach over 300,000 entrepreneurs globally with Women CEO Project. She will be joined by a host of speakers including:

*Nicole McLaren, Campbell Jamaican Ambassador and Global Goal Setting Coach

*Lorell Lane, Facebook Ads and Marketing Expert

*Apryl Beverly, Million-Dollar Copywriter and Word Stylis

*Tiffany Washington, Educator and Business Coach

*Makeda Smith, Real Estate Coach and Growth Strategist

*Pauleanna Reid, Celebrity Ghost Writer and Forbes Contributor

*Brittany Bright, Influencer and Social Media Strategis

*Sara Lovestyle, Blogger, Influencer, and Chef

Tickets start at $149.99 for a one-day access pass and $199 for the full weekend. Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit GlobalPowerTour.com.

About Global Power Tour

Launching in 2016, Global Power Tour started as a way to bring Jackson’s strategies to life by directly engaging with women entrepreneurs globally. Since its beginnings, the 30-city event has grown to teach and inspire over 1360 ladies to monetize their gifts, talents, and passions.

About Women CEO Project

Women CEO Project is a Virtual Think Tank, Training, and Consulting Company for ambitious women entrepreneurs. Founded by Kristi L. Jackson in 2010, WCP leverages technology to help women entrepreneurs build strategic and innovative products, business solutions, and client conversion plans. Offerings develop and invest in its community with live and virtual training, business coaching, strategic partnerships, and much more.