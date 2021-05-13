Black Girl Fly Too: 21-Year Old Becomes Ghana’s Youngest Female Commercial Pilot

(Source BlackNews.com):

GHANA — Audrey Maame Esi Swatson is the youngest female commercial pilot in the country of Ghana, having obtained her commercial license at the age of 21. She is currently a First Officer with Passion Air in Ghana, operating the Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft.

Audrey started pursuing her passion in aviation when she was 18-years old. She attended the Mach1 Aviation Academy in South Africa for flight training where she also had her first solo flight just 1 year after.

She eventually obtained her Commercial Pilot License after completing a total of 210 hours that she has flown at age 21. She credits her education for her success.

“Apart from God and my parents, I owe everything I am and everything I hope to be to school. Without the education I have received during my lifetime, the friends I have met and have networked with, the great teachers that have been there for me since day one, I would not be able to move on to a more positive place in my life. I would not be able to have a chance to even become a pilot,” Audrey said in a media interview.

Moreover, Audrey founded her own aviation company called Excel Aviation, where she serves as the CEO. She is glad to be given a chance to “inspire other children that whatever they dream of, they can actually be. Education has fulfilled me and I am a more positive person because of it.”

Follow her on Insta-gram @DreySwatson