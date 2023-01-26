Black History is alive and not dead in Florida

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

There is a lot to digest these days concerning the state of Florida and the history of her Black citizens.

The Broward County School Board is in shambles. Readers please go to our website and read my thoughts on the current disposition of superintendent Vickie Cartwright as she finagles to try and keep her position; the article is titled ‘It’s overdue; it’s time to make a change’.

As it pertains to the ‘state’ of Florida and Governor DeSantis, who sits in a dictatorial position ,has done everything but declared an all-out war on the documented records of recorded history on African Americans.

The roots of Florida and the world on the history of the brutal attacks, lynchings, and the will to not only survive but to overcome and surpass the expectations and the hopes of those who wish to destroy the African descendants here in America cannot be whitewashed nor left untold or untaught.

DeSantis has placed a bullseye on teaching true Black History to which he has set his Black History attack missiles to.

DeSantis’ “lacks educational value”, comment seems to have awaken, hopefully, the conscious of Black America and touched the hearts of White America to come together and stand toe to toe against DeSantis.

Good History should repeat itself. The time is right for a “don’t get on the bus” movement to Florida; don’t bring your Black athletic talents nor your educational prowess to any universities in Florida. Don’t bring your Black business savvy to a state that doesn’t respect it.

If the history of our building and shaping this country can’t be taught in Florida, maybe the history of Blacks pulling their support from Florida will make an impact that will be remembered long after DeSantis has left office and maybe it will be the Black vote that seals the deal which keeps him out of office permanently.

Black Power is most evident when it is used to speak truth to power and history has proven this to be true.

In the immortal words of the great comedian Robin Butterbean Harris, “we don’t die, we multiply”!!!