For Black Inventors, the road to owning patents comes with barriers. They make up 1.6 percent of patent holders in this country.

Moreover, gender gap in US patents leads to fewer inventions that help women. While research suggest that inventor teams with women represent 16%, male teams are less likely to invent women’s health products.

Two-time Emmy award-winning makeup artist and guru of Beauty hacks Eva Jane Bunkley invented the Makeup Bullet®: HiDef Cosmetic Finger Sponge, which is one of four patents and trademarks she owns.

ATLANTA, GA —- Within the fast-paced, unexpected chaos of parenthood, many moms can’t spend much time on themselves. Busy beauty mompreneur EvaJane Bunkley knows this all too well and has created a line of beauty products to reduce styling times.

Eva Jane Bunkley is a celebrity makeup artist, award-winning filmmaker, and entrepreneur with nearly thirty years in the beauty industry. She has earned two Emmy awards, made time to pen a book on her success, and invented the Makeup Bullet®: HiDef Cosmetic Finger Sponge, which is one of four patents and trademarks she owns.

With all these achievements and more to come, Eva Jane is also a proud to be a mother. Her busy schedule often leaves little time to spend with her family. She realized that the quicker you can get a job done, the quicker you can move on to your next task—but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality for efficiency, whether you’re working with a client or enhancing your own features at home.

The success of the Makeup Bullet® in the international marketplace gave Eva Jane the confidence to continue creating solutions for the swift and innovative application of beauty products. She is now expanding her brand thanks to the loyal customers who love the Makeup Bullet®.

Using her experience and expertise, EvaJane made—and continues to make—it her mission to create amazing beauty tools that any busy mom can use like a pro.

