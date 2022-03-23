Black Lives Matter-Linked Activist & Her Husband Under Federal Indictment for Fraud

By Victor Trammell

The accusations against activist Monica Cannon-Grant (pictured) and her husband, who formed the Black Lives Matter-linked nonprofit Violence In Boston, include defrauding donors, committing unemployment fraud, and lying to a mortgage lender.

A federal grand jury is said to have indicted the couple on these charges.

On March 15, authorities announced that Cannon-Grant, 41, and Clark Grant, 38, were charged in an 18-count indictment alleging that the couple misused donations to their nonprofit to pay for their own expenses, such as hotel accommodation and gasoline. The couple also allegedly used donations to purchase restaurant meals and food deliveries.

Transactions were kept from bookkeepers, financial auditors, and directors so that personal travel and other things could be arranged. The two also got about $100,000 in unemployment benefits that they were not supposed to get, according to federal authorities.

Both the husband and wife have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 13 counts of wire fraud, and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins in Massachusetts.

Cannon-Grant was arrested on the morning of March 15 and charged with one count of mail fraud in addition to the other charges.

According to the 1, Judge Judith Dein ordered Cannon-Grant freed on personal recognizance with limits imposed on her job and volunteer activities later that day.

