A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I am encouraged by the 2023 Black History Month Festival theme of “Black Resistance in The Past, Present and Future”.

However, I am saddened and disappointed of all the particulars of the Tyre Nichols killing. It seems that when we take steps towards progress, we are snatched back into the deep dark pits of the conditioning to which slavery created. No, it’s not far-fetched to bring association to the misbehavior of a society 400 years later. The condition that force-fed the attitude and the actions of slavery are being resuscitated, bringing life back to this brutal animal. How might that be one may ask. As complicated as it appears, it is in its simplest form: conditioning and assimilation.

Now to address this properly and meet it head on, this is where Black resistance that was used in the past and now we need it in the presence and prayerfully it will move us into the future.

Black Resistance has been shaped by the many attitudes of outright oppression and covert racism throughout history. As the late Congressman John Lewis advised, “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”