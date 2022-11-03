BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

November 3, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Justin Ricketts scored a perfect 1600 on his SAT.

Submitted by BLACK ENTERPRISE

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well.

Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon.

“I definitely want to go to school in New England, hopefully, so those are my top choices right now,” Justin told CBS12.

Aside from his academic achievements, Justin, who is a senior at Suncoast High School, is also active in extracurricular activities. He recently joined a national debate in Kentucky and will serve as the president of the debate team at his school this fall.

Not one to take a break, Justin is also set to attend the Research Institute at MIT for an exclusive program to study visual tension.

