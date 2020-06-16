Blacks must take power from Whites

By Kevin Palmer

Malcolm X said, “Blacks are like hamsters running inside a wheel, moving fast, but getting nowhere.” Four hundred years ago Africans traveled to North America in the bottom of a slave ship. Today, Blacks are still on the bottom. Indeed, when demonstrations end, when police are reformed, when all racists repent, powerless Blacks will still be on the bottom.

Instead of seeking power, Blacks seek friends. About seeking friends, Black historian Dr. John Henrik Clarke said, “If you need a friend, look in the mirror. And, if what is staring back at you is not friendly, you have no friends.” About power, Dr. Clarke said, Blacks will have taken a giant step forward when they face this reality; powerful people never teach powerless people how to take their power. Once truly educated, Blacks will not ask for power. They will take it.

When the sham George Floyd love fest ends, whites still will be controlling all the levers of power. Blacks still will have the highest unemployment, highest poverty, lowest net-worth, and have no power.