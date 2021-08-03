Bollywood Stars Celebrate Friendship Day

MUMBAI, India — Many Bollywood celebrities took to their Instagram handles and celebrated Friendship Day on Aug. 1, 2021.

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a picture from his iconic friendship song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” (we will not break this friendship) featuring him with actor Amitabh Bachchan. The image is a still from the 1975 action-comedy film “Sholay,” directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Another friendship day post was shared by “Chup Chup Ke” actor Shakti Kapoor. He uploaded an artwork image of famous Bollywood villains, including him as the comic villain Crime Master Gogo from “Andaz Apna Apna,” late Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh from “Sholay,” late Amrish Puri as Mogambo from “Mr. India” and many others.

Remembering her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on Friendship Day, “Do Dooni Chaar,” actor Neetu Kapoor shared a story with a throwback picture, in which they are sitting in a pose similar to that of Mickey and Minnie mouse.

“Vicky Donor” actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a fan-made clip comprising fun-filled moments with his friends and family on Instagram.

Actor Amrita Rao shared a picture of her baby boy turning nine months old on Aug. 1, 2021. Alongside the photo, she wrote about how her baby is also her friend.

“First those 9 months you were inside me & today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol & me SO MUCH every single day !! (sic),” she wrote.

“The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics (sic).”

“As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double !!!”

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador and actor Dia Mirza shared a greenery-filled picture on her Instagram story.

“Happy Friendship Day!!! Make nature a best friend,” she wrote.

“Gully Boy” actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video of him dancing to the viral “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” song. In the clip, he can be seen dancing to the music with his friends in the middle of a road with mountains in the backdrop.

“Bachpan ka Pyaar matlab sirf ek — दोस्त (childhood love means only one thing — friend) #happyfriendshipday (sic),” he captioned the video.

The viral song “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” is currently trending in India and is sung by a little boy named Sahadev, who became an overnight star because of it.

Many other celebrities, including Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated Friendship Day 2021 by sharing posts and stories on social media platforms.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil