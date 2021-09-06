Brad Fitts: Star Reveals The Secrets Of His Effortlessly ‘Cranky’ Cool Style

WASHINGTON — Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt, who is known for his effortless fashion sense, recently opened up about his “cool style.”

In a recent interview with an outlet, the “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” actor revealed that getting “older” and “crankier” means his style is now about “comfort.”





“If I have a style, it’s no style,” he said.

“I like monochrome without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

The 57-year-old said he likes to invest in luxurious materials over flashy or trendy pieces and said his style is “lead by comfort.”

“I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels,” he said.

“I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be a billboard.”

As per the interview statements obtained by a media organization, Pitt believes that “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.”

The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actor recently collaborated with De’Longhi, known for its luxury coffee and espresso machines, for the company’s first international “Perfetto” campaign.

On the personal front, Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who got divorced in 2019, are currently involved in a heated custody battle of their children.

Speaking about her marriage to Pitt, the “Maleficent” actress recently opened up to a news organization and stated that she didn’t make the decision to divorce Pitt “lightly.”

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions, like the decisions I had to make, lightly,” she said.

“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.” When asked what the last five years had taken from her, the actor responded, “I mean, in some ways, it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

During the interview, she also revealed that she feared the safety of her entire family while being married to Pitt; however, she could not elaborate since she is involved in a legal case.

The former duo shares six children: Vivienne and Knox (13), Shiloh (15), Zahara (16), Pax (17), and Maddox (20). The oldest, Maddox, is exempted from the custody battle as he is an adult now.

On the work front, Pitt, who was last seen in James Gray’s 2019 mystery drama “Ad Astra,” will next be seen in “Bullet Train,” “Lost City of D,” and “Babylon.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil