Breakout Bethune-Cookman QB has another big game in win over Southern

Advertisement

By Kendrick Marshall

(Source: HBCU Sports)

Bethune-Cookman quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom continues to make a statement in the SWAC.

On Saturday, he orchestrated the offense to a dominant 45-14 win for the Wildcats over Southern University.

Despite coming off limited action the previous week versus Alabama State, Ransom looked at full strength from the opening whistle.

The coaching staff’s faith in his health was evident, as offensive coordinator Donte’ Pimpleton put the game in Ransom’s hands from the outset. The junior signal-caller responded by completing 21 of 27 passes for 165 yards and two total touchdowns—just in the first half. Remarkably, those 21 first-half completions would have marked a season-high for Ransom in any full game this season.

Ransom finished the afternoon 27-of-36 for 254 yards and three touchdowns, capping his most efficient and impressive outing of the year.

Saturday’s win marks his fourth consecutive start, dating back to a six-touchdown explosion against South Carolina State in mid-September. Since taking over the offense, Ransom has also started against Edward Waters, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State, bringing new rhythm and potency to a surging Wildcats attack.

The turnaround is striking for Bethune-Cookman (3-4, 2-1 SWAC), which scored 35 points only once all last season, yet has now topped that mark in each of its last five contests.

“It’s about our intent to how we do everything. Our offensive coordinator, Coach (Donte’) Pimpleton, man, he had a great game plan for this game,” Ransom told the Daytona Beach News Journal. “In this game last year, we went five overtimes. So this game was a get-back for us.”

Saturday’s matchup was never in doubt after Ransom and the Wildcats shook off an early Southern touchdown. The offense erupted for 498 yards as Bethune-Cookman quickly pulled away, exacting revenge for last season’s five-overtime heartbreak at the hands of the Jaguars.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m proud of the guys. It’s all about them taking coaching on all aspects of the game,” B-CU head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. said. “These young men, they’re put in situations throughout spring, throughout summer. And just to see them finish the way they did, I thought we played a team ball type of game.”