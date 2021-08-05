Brightstar Credit Union Partners With Broward Education Foundation For Hybrid School Supply Drive

Broward County’s Largest Back to School Drive Offers Digital and

In-Person Opportunities to Give Back this Season

By Samantha Redditt

WHO/WHAT: Tools for Schools, Broward County’s largest back to school drive, has kicked off and BrightStar Credit Union is once again one of this year’s proud participants. The school supply drive is organized by Broward Education Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of Broward County Public School students by helping them receive a quality education. Donations will be accepted for the first time both virtually and in person.

The drive is a community effort between the foundation, the public, and local businesses, such as BrightStar, with the goal of providing 21-piece basic school supply kits to under-resourced children in Title I elementary schools in Broward County.

Necessary school supplies include composition books, dry erase markers, rulers, 4 oz. glue bottles, washable markers, notebook paper, index cards, pink rectangular erasers, and backpacks.

All BrightStar Credit Union locations in Broward County will serve as drop-off locations for school supplies that will be donated to Broward Education Foundation’s school supply drive. Virtual donations can also be made on the Broward Education Foundation website at BEFdrive.com .

Virtual donation options include:

Equip-A-Kid (1 student) for $10

Equip-A-Class (22 students) for $250

Equip-A-School (880 students) for $3,500

For additional information on how you can donate school supplies, please visit BEFdrive.com or call 954.486.2728. For BrightStar branch location hours, visit bscu.org/locations .

WHERE: All BrightStar Credit Union locations in Broward County

2400 Davie Road, Davie, FL, 33317

600 SE 3rd Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 33301

4743 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL, 33021

1879 N State Road 7, Lauderhill, FL, 33313

3175 N State Road 7, Margate, FL, 33063

12405 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33028

1600 S Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL, 33062

For virtual donations, please visit BEFdrive.com

WHEN: Now through beginning of school year