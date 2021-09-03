Britney Spears Gets Clean Chit In Housekeeper’s Battery Allegations

WASHINGTON — Britney Spears will not be charged over the housekeeper’s battery allegations as prosecutors have declined to press charges against her based upon “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper.”

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko from The Ventura County Office announced the news on Sept. 1, 2021, as per reports.





Spears was accused of slapping a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand during an argument at her house on Aug. 16, 2021, regarding the veterinary care of her pet dogs.

The singer’s housekeeper, who is not working for her now — filed a report against Spears with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for alleged misdemeanor battery, indicating damage to the phone’s screen protector. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.

The District Attorney’s office released a statement saying prosecutors declined to press charges against Spears based “upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone,” as per reports.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart also released a statement about the allegation.

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries.”

“As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” said the statement.

“This should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future,” said Rosengart.

It was previously reported that the incident occurred after the housekeeper took the songstress’s dogs to a veterinarian, and they argued about her pet’s health.

However, Spears’ lawyer claims it was a “complete fabrication,” and she did not hit anyone.

Spears’ pet dogs belong to a sensitive breed that often has health issues and the housekeeper, it was claimed, had clear instructions about how to care for the dogs.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from Spears taking umbrage over how one of her pups was treated. One of the canines suffers from digestive issues, and both dogs were fed a specific type of food.

Though the animals were taken away from Spears’ house, the pop star recently reunited with her dogs, as per reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil