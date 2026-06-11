Broward College Provides Education and Opportunities for Families

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By Torey Alston, President and CEO, Broward College

For generations, education has been the single most powerful tool for community advancement and economic impact. Right here in Fort Lauderdale and across South Florida, our African American community understands that a high-quality education is the key that unlocks doors. At Broward College, we are committed to being an institution built on achievement, ensuring that every resident has an equitable pathway to success.

The return on investment for a college degree remains undeniable. Higher education expands an individual’s critical thinking, boosts lifetime earning potential, and provides a buffer against economic uncertainty. Furthermore, our focus on workforce development directly strengthens the local economy. A recent study shows Broward College generated $2.4 billion in added income for the local economy and supported 25,621 jobs—meaning one out of every 59 jobs in the county is connected to Broward College, its students, and its alumni.

We are proud that the Aspen Institute has again recognized Broward College as one of America’s leading community colleges, naming us to the 2027 Aspen Prize Top 200. This coveted distinction belongs to our entire community. It is a direct result of our award-winning academic programs, exceptional faculty, and commitment to student outcomes. We refuse to accept the status quo; instead, we continue to set the standard for accessible, impactful education that meets students exactly where they are.

Whether your goal is to launch a corporate career, enter an essential trade, or become an entrepreneur, Broward College delivers the resources and support to make your aspirations a reality. We are ready to help you write your next chapter of achievement and discover what sets our institution apart.

The doors of opportunity are open for you and your family. Visit broward.edu/excellence to learn more about our upcoming enrollment steps and the latest about our Strategic Planning process.