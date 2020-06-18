Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. awards over $53,000 in Scholarships to Broward County Students

The Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Delta Educational Life Development Foundation recently awarded over $53,000 in scholarships to over thirty Broward County Public Schools seniors at their 42nd Annual “In Pursuit of Excellence” Scholarship Awards Program.

Due to the World-Wide Corona-virus Pandemic, the event was held virtually on Sunday, May 24, 2020 via Zoom. The Deltas would not allow the COVID-19 virus to prevent them from recognizing and honoring The Class of 2020!

Radio personality and sorority member, Tamara G (Tamara Gant) was the Mistress of Ceremony for over 300 virtual attendees. The community witnessed the Class of 2020 receive scholarships from BCAC, DELDF and the Florida Lottery.

These generous scholarships varied in amounts from $1,000 to $10,000 and book awards from $250 to $500. All recipients received a care package filled with memorabilia and a gift card from Arby’s in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The Scholarship Event may be viewed on YouTube.

We congratulate the Class of 2020 scholarship recipients!:

Aaron Gooden, Alayah Daniels, Alex Akkaoui, Altavise Davis, Amaeja Lee, Dean Verret, Dejiah Hill, Dentria Williams, Djeffnie Francois, Ja Vaughn Leandre, Ja’len Mitchell, Jeannah Ford, Jeffrey Telusmond, Jheannelle Johnson, Jonelle Pierre, Jordan Redding, Kaitlyn Palmer, Kelsey Aren, Mack Kenya, Henley Keyaira Henderson Lattoya Paulo, Lauryn Ballard, Lydia Fertil, M Jamesly Saint Louis, Mariah Ware, Navaeha Kidd, Nyabi Stevens, Rachel Rainford, Rachel Richards, Robert Lewis, Sheppard III Shely Saint Louis, Talacia Isaacs, Tori Harrison, Torwin Reynolds, Tyler Francis, Vianya Johnson, and Yvanna Rodriguez.