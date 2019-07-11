Broward County Library Out Loud: Hip-Hop Lives 2019

July 11, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
 Free event includes workshop, dinner and concert

 BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Lovers of hip-hop music and culture are invited to an all-free event that includes dinner and a concert following a hip-hop workshop at “Broward County Library Out Loud: Hip-Hop Lives 2019,” from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 33311, For more information call (954) 357-6282.

“Broward County Library Out Loud” is a two-part event that features a free, four-hour workshop where participants of all ages can fine-tune their performing skills. The workshop is presented by Preserving Archiving & Teaching Hip Hop (PATH), one of the premiere hip-hop organizations in South Florida.  Expert DJs, MCs, B-boys and graffiti artists from PATH are poised to bring their experience and knowledge to inspire and catapult developing artists to the next level. Fans of hip-hop and aspiring DJ’s, MC’s, hip-hop artists and dancers are encouraged to attend.

Following the workshop is a free hip-hop concert that all ages can enjoy, as well as a complimentary dinner. For additional information, contact Michael Bryant at (954) 357-7435 or mdbryant@broward.org.

Sponsorship provided by the Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center and the Broward Public Library Foundation.

