Broward County Public Schools Distributing Free Grab-and-Go Meal Bundles for Thanksgiving Break to All Children Under the Age of 18, During the Week of Nov. 16

Who/What: To ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the Thanksgiving Break, Broward County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services (BCPSFNS) will distribute free curbside grab-and-go meal bundles on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 (the week prior to Thanksgiving Break).

The traditional grab-and-go meal bundles are available to ALL children 18 years and younger, regardless of eligibility status. All children – whether they are engaged in face-to-face learning, eLearning, and even if they do not attend a Broward County Public School (BCPS) – are encouraged to take advantage of the free meals.

Meal bundles may be picked up from any BCPS elementary, middle, or high school during the school’s designated distribution time. Select BCPS high schools will also offer curbside grab-and-go meal bundle pickups from 4–5 p.m., offering greater convenience for families with children participating in face-to-face learning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the Summer Feeding Program with a summer meals flexibility waiver, which allows BCPS to offer meals at no cost to all children in the community. Adults are welcome to purchase meals for $1.80 per breakfast and $2.75 per lunch, available in bundles and not for individual meal purchase.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 19. Visit www.browardschools.com/food-service, call 211 or contact your nearest school for individual service times. Select high schools will offer an additional distribution from 4–5 p.m.

Where: All BCPS elementary, middle, and high schools. The following high schools will offer an additional meal pick-up option from4–5 p.m.: Boyd H. Anderson, Blanche Ely, Coconut Creek, Cooper City, Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Cypress Bay, Deerfield Beach, Dillard, Everglades, Charles W. Flanagan, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Magnet, Hollywood Hills, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, McArthur, Miramar, Monarch, Northeast, Piper, Plantation, South Broward, South Plantation, Stranahan, Taravella, West Broward and Western.

How: Children or their parents can pick up multiple meals at a time by walking or driving through the car or bus loop to reduce risk of exposure. If the child is not present, the USDA requires parents to provide identification for their child to pick up meals. The recommended forms of identification include student ID, report card or birth certificate, and the ID must be presented at each meal service.