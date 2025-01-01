Broward County Transit Bus Operator Recognized for Helping Visually Impaired Resident Across Busy Intersection

In the bustling rhythm of Broward County, where nearly two million residents and visitors weave through their daily routines, extraordinary moments often unfold quietly, unnoticed by the masses. These moments, however, have the power to inspire and remind us of the incredible people who make our community thrive.

So yesterday I witnessed an AWESOME THING!!! Not only was this Broward County Transit operator delivering the excellence he signed on for, he went above the call of duty. Pines blvd spans about 8 lanes south to north. (Not shown in the pic) but I watched him hold this gentleman’s hand, safely walk hom to the medianand onto the sidewalk where he was thanked immensely. (Would’ve had video but I was so in awe I forgot. Somebody share the number to BCT complaint line so can get this huy the recognition he deserves!!!

One such moment happened at one of Broward’s busiest intersections, Flamingo Avenue and Pines Boulevard—a place where traffic seldom pauses. On what seemed like an ordinary day, Jean Marcelin, a three-year Broward County Transit (BCT) bus operator, turned it into something extraordinary.

While completing his bus route, Marcelin noticed a visually impaired gentleman struggling to navigate the chaotic eight lane intersection. Recognizing the man’s difficulty, Marcelin didn’t hesitate. He stopped his bus, stepped out, and guided the man safely across the bustling roadway to the correct bus stop, ensuring his safety and comfort.

This act of kindness didn’t just impact the passenger; it caught the attention of a Broward County resident who witnessed the entire scene. The community rallied to commend Marcelin for his selfless action.

“I just thought about what I’d want someone to do for me,” Marcelin later shared. “There’s always an opportunity to help people.”

Service Beyond Driving

Marcelin’s extraordinary deed reflects the deeply rooted values that guide public service professionals like him. More than just a bus operator, Marcelin embodies the compassion and commitment that form the heart of Broward County Transit.

This moment, amplified by the community’s appreciation recently led to Marcelin receiving the prestigious County Administrator’s Shining Star Award. The award honors his exceptional service and the lasting impact he’s made on the community.

Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO/General Manager of Broward County Transit, praised Marcelin: “Jean represents the very best of what it means to be a transit professional. His empathy, quick thinking, and dedication to our community are inspiring. He’s a shining example of how one small act can leave a lasting impact.”

From Struggles to Strength

Marcelin’s story of resilience adds even more depth to his character. Growing up in one of Miami’s toughest neighborhoods, he faced the unimaginable loss of both parents at a young age. Despite these challenges, Marcelin found his way forward, eventually becoming a trusted and respected BCT bus operator.

His journey is chronicled in his book, The Good Guy, where he shares his experiences navigating loss, independence, and the complexities of life. It’s a story that mirrors his daily work—connecting with people, helping them find their way, and always striving to do good.

A Community Hero

Jean Marcelin’s story is a powerful reminder that the people behind the wheel of Broward County Transit are much more than drivers; they are connectors, caregivers, and, sometimes, lifesavers.

As the community reflects on his remarkable act, Marcelin stands as a symbol of what makes Broward County Transit more than just a service—it’s a meaningful connection.

For those yet to experience the impact of Broward County Transit, let Marcelin’s story serve as an inspiration. Whether you’re a passenger seeking dependable transportation service or a professional looking to join Broward County’s workforce rooted in purpose and service, visit Broward.org/BCT. To apply for positions with BCT, visit BCTJobs.org.