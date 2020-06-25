Broward Education Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2020 Hall of Fame Awards

By Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Do you know a graduate of Broward County Public Schools who is making a difference in their community or in education? The Broward Education Foundation wants to know.

The only 501(c)3 direct support organization of Broward County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the 2020 Hall of Fame Awards at browardeducationfoundation.org/nominate.

Nominations will be accepted now through July 17 in the following categories:

*Lifetime Achievement Award — presented to an alumnus who has made an indelible mark in their community.

*Outstanding Achievement Award — presented to alumni who have made significant achievements in any field; and

*Education Achievement Award — presented to alumni who have dedicated their career to public education.

“There are so many distinguished graduates of Broward County Public Schools, and this is an opportunity to honor those who really make an impact in local communities and beyond,” said Shea Ciriago, executive director of Broward Education Foundation. “It’s inspiring to see all that they have accomplished and an honor to recognize them. We look forward to this year’s class of honorees.”

The 2019 Hall of Fame honorees were: Douglas Harrison, senior assistant city attorney for City of Miami; Juliette Lippman, Esq., partner at Birnbaum, Lippman, Gregoire; Rep. Patricia Williams, Florida House of Representatives; Ralph A. Aiello, director, school counseling & BRACE advisement for the School Board of Broward County; Randall Reich, Lauderhill 6-12 STEM-MED, School Board of Broward County; Michelle Kefford, principal of Charles W. Flanagan High School; and Henri W. Crockett & Zack Crockett, founders of the Crockett Foundation.

Broward Education Foundation’s Hall of Fame Awards were created in 2013 to highlight exemplary graduates of Broward County Public Schools who have made positive contributions to education and the community and who have achieved success in their careers. For more information, call (754) 321-2030, visit Broward Education Foundation, email BEFInfo@browardschools.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.