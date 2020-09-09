Broward Health Medical Center Turns the Town Teal 

Teal ribbons and lighting are in recognition of Ovarian Cancer Month

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Health is turning the town teal. In recognition of Ovarian Cancer Month in September, Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale is decorated in teal ribbons, at the main entrance and women’s center entrance, and illuminated outside the building with teal lighting.

Led by Brian Slomovitz, M.D., a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology with the Broward Health Physician Group, and members of the cancer services team, Turn the Towns Teal is part of a national initiative to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. While there is no conclusive early detection test for ovarian cancer, knowing the symptoms and risk factors can save lives. If detected early, the success rate is 90-95%.

As part of its focus on ovarian cancer, Broward Health Medical Center also will host a virtual free lecture and WebEx discussion covering “What You Need to Know About Ovarian Cancer” with Dr. Slomovitz at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23. He will talk about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of ovarian and gynecological cancers. For more information.

visit https://bit.ly/2R7n0hK

For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.