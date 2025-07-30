Broward Health North Expands Cardiac Capabilities With New Advanced Electrophysiology Suite

Advertisement

By Lineth Fernandez

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Health North hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new 11,600-square-foot cardiac catheterization suite. This lab is a strategic expansion of the hospital’s cardiovascular service line that will strengthen community access to advanced electrophysiology (EP) care in northern Broward County.

“This development aligns with our long-term vision to build a cardiac service line of excellence and deliver leading-edge care throughout the communities we serve,” said Shane Strum, President and CEO, Broward Health. “It highlights the system’s investment in cardiac innovation, clinical capacity and population health. We continue to strengthen Broward Health’s infrastructure and expand access to high-quality specialty care across the region.”

Broward Health continues to be at the forefront of cardiac care through innovation and advanced technology that patients have access to closer to home. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Florida while in Broward County heart disease is consistently identified as one of the top causes of mortality, according to official documents from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.