Broward Health Welcomes Future Nurses

Healthcare system hosted Broward School students for “Day in the Life of a Nurse”

      On Oct. 4, 2019, Broward Health hosted about 40 high school students as part of The Nursing Consortium of South Florida’s “Day in the Life of a Nurse” program. Students were at each of Broward Health’s four hospitals: Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

During the day-long session, the high-schoolers joined nurses for tours of hospital departments and more. The experience allowed students who are interested in health science to spend quality time with Broward Health nurses and ask them questions about their profession. There were students from Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School, Dillard High School and Piper High School.

In addition to shadowing staff nurses and listening to presentations, some of the students learned how to take a person’s blood pressure and pulse, how to listen to a heartbeat through a stethoscope and how to properly scrub in and dress in surgical attire.

 

