    Broward House Celebrates Black History Month

    Melvin Wright is already making history, establishing the first and only HIV awareness club in Broward County at Deerfield Beach High School called “Speak Out,” to inform students about HIV prevention!

    After losing four loved ones to HIV, death was all too familiar for Melvin Wright. Experiencing such tragic loss in his family, Melvin used to ask, “Why me?” Now, determined to make a difference in his community, he asks, “Why not me?”

    This new mindset ignited a passion for HIV advocacy and through that pain, he found his purpose. Moving forward, he made it his mission to educate his community about HIV.

