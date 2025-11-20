Broward Judge Allows Derivative Lawsuit Against Pastor and Deacons to Move Forward

Advertisement

By staff writer

A Broward Circuit Court judge has cleared the way for a high-profile governance lawsuit at First Baptist Church Piney Grove in Oakland Park, Florida, to proceed, denying a motion to dismiss filed by Senior Pastor Rev. Ezra L. Tillman, Jr. and members of the church’s deacon board.

During a hearing last Friday, Judge Daniel Casey ruled from the bench that the complaint filed by nearly 50 church members adequately states its claims and will move forward in full. The defendants had argued that the lawsuit lacked legal sufficiency, but the court rejected those arguments after hearing presentations from both sides.

Immediately after denying the motion to dismiss, Judge Casey held roughly six hours of testimony on the plaintiff’s request for a temporary injunction aimed at halting what members describe as ongoing violations of the church’s constitution and governance procedures.

The derivative action alleges that Rev. Tillman was improperly provided $200,000 in church funds to purchase a home in West Palm Beach, without approval from the church conference. Plaintiffs also claim the pastor has suspended, removed, or in some cases terminated the memberships of individuals including deacons who questioned his decisions or raised concerns about possible violations of the church’s bylaws.

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Rev. Tillman of engaging in a form of voter suppression by imposing arbitrary financial requirements on members. Those who do not or cannot meet these demands are allegedly denied access—without notice—to church conferences where critical business and financial matters are discussed and voted on.

A continuation hearing is expected to be scheduled in the coming days as the case involving First Baptist Church Piney Grove moves into its next phase.