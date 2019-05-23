Broward native, scores big in Education!

Janice Robinson Boger graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and then graduated from Spelman College where she served as Student Government President her Senior year. She is married to Jerome Boger, one of the first African Americans to attain the position of Referee for the NFL. After many successful years in education, Janice became the Principal of Redan High School in Dekalb County, Georgia. Under her leadership, Redan continues to grow academically with strong extra-curricular offerings for the students. Because of her hard work and dedication, she was awarded the Community and Five Point Thrust Award in the category of Education Development. at the “Grand Celebration by the Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

