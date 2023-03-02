BUILDING TRUST

Our nation has witnessed, once again, another tragedy that took place at the hands of five Memphis police officers. Incidents like this spark outrage and distrust from the people we serve and disappointment among our ranks.

When I entered the law enforcement profession, I took an oath to serve and protect – an honor I hold with high regard and implore among our ranks. While the actions of a few can tarnish the efforts of many, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) has taken progressive steps toward preventing incidents like this from happening in Broward County.

Since becoming Sheriff, I’ve worked with our organization’s leadership core to implement policies and procedures that identify areas of concern, address behaviors, enhance training and hold people accountable for their actions. The below highlights some of these initiatives:

Early Warning System: A process designed to detect policy violations and misconduct through various review boards: Use of Force Review Board, Vehicle Pursuit Review Board and the Shooting Review Board.

Professional Standards Committee (PSC): We restructured the PSC to include greater diversity and inclusiveness – including minority members, qualified civilians and BSO command staff. The PSC gives the public a voice in critical decisions regarding discipline of deputies accused of wrongdoing.

Racial Intelligence Training (RITE): Training focused on reinforcing a bias-free workplace, racial and cultural sensitivity and de-escalation techniques. While BSO nears 100% completion for all deputies, we have also funded the RITE Train-The-Trainer Course, expanding this valuable training opportunity to all local law enforcement agencies to train their personnel.

8 Can’t Wait: BSO is in full compliance with the eight immediate proven steps to curtail police violence.

Neighborhood Support Team: A proactive law enforcement presence in the community designed to make law enforcement more visible, reduce fear and support interactions between the public and law enforcement.

At BSO, we understand the value of maintaining trust from those we serve. As a public safety organization, we will continue to evaluate policies and build programs centered around doing what is right, responsible, fair and equitable while being accountable and transparent with the community.

Sheriff Gregory Tony