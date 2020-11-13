Bullets Fly During Convenience Store Robbery

AURORA, Colo.— — A hooded suspect armed with a handgun entered a convenience store in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, and shot the clerk while fleeing the scene.

The crime took place at the PJ Mart at 980 S. Peoria St. on Nov. 2 at 9:45 a.m.

Police tweeted a description as a white or Hispanic male, 5’07”-5’09” tall, 130-145 lbs., wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and a dark beanie. He appears to be wearing a hat with orange lettering under the hoodie.

The video shows the man with a drink approaching the cash register and pulling a gun on the clerk. The clerk then grabs his gun, goes around the counter, and confronts the armed man.