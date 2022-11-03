Calling All Bigs (and Littles!)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County to celebrate past Bigs and grown-up Littles during 50-year anniversary in 2023

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County will celebrate past Bigs and Littles during its 50th year celebration in 2023. The nonprofit organization is asking for Bigs and Littles to reach out to the organization so they may participate in the yearlong festivities. Former Bigs and Littles should visit www.BBBSBroward.org or email HalieM@BBBSBroward.org.

The celebration will kick off in January, National Mentoring Month, with a Big Thank You Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on January 12 at the Signature Grand in Davie. Bigs will be recognized for serving as volunteer mentors, and adult Littles will take to the podium to share how mentoring positively impacted their lives. After the January event, multiple recognitions will take place leading up to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s 50-Anniversary BIG Bash gala event on October 7, 2023, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Past Bigs and Littles will be celebrated at the event.

“We can’t wait to meet every single Big and Little who participated in our program over the past half century,” said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “We encourage all former Bigs and adult Littles to reach out to us today!”

For the past 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has made a lasting impact on the lives of youth by establishing strong mentoring relationships that build self-confidence and emotional well-being and empower young people on a path to graduation and higher education with a plan for a successful future.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is to ignite the power and promise of youth by creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships.

