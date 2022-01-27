Cannabis and ‘Self-Care’ Can Work Well Together

Anyone who does something to feel better, either mentally or physically, or both, is experiencing “self-care.” That term would seem to be self-explanatory; however, it’s open to interpretation. Getting a manicure may be one way, while going for a long walk may be another’s preferred method.

“Essentially, self-care is more of a conscientious decision to prioritize yourself and deal with the things that are really the foundation for a lot of the stress,” explains Dr. Alishea Rowley, a mental health clinician and associate professor in counselor education at Florida A&M University (FAMU).

Neuropsychologist Dr. Gwendolyn Singleton, associate professor and chair of FAMU’s Department of Psychology, agrees and says there are significant benefits to practicing intentional self-care.

“I strongly urge everyone, if you’re not engaging in self-care intentionally, identify some intentional practices to engage in starting today,” Singleton said.

But you don’t have to take the “self” part literally. You may need to get help with improving your overall well-being, whether through expert advice on nutrition, with medical marijuana treatments or with therapy.

Dr. Genester Wilson-King is a firm believer in taking a natural approach to healthcare. She is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who provides integrative wellness at the Victory Rejuvenation Center in Lake Mary near Orlando. In addition to advising her patients to eat real food, drink clean water and breathe fresh air, she encourages legal cannabis and CBD treatments part of their self-care regimens.

All the doctors stress the importance self-care plays in establishing a better quality of life. Dr. Rowley, who has more than 15 years of experience as a mental health counselor, recommends visiting a therapist as part of a self-care routine.