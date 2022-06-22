CareerSource Broward Launches Summer Employment Program for Youth

With a new wage of $14 per hour, nearly 700 students will have the opportunity to earn extra cash while gaining real-life work experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – June 20, 2022 – Today, nearly 700 Broward County youth will begin their new jobs looking to gain real-life work experience and learn valuable workplace soft skills as participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

SYEP – a program of Career Source Broward (CSBD) – provides Broward County youth between the ages of 16 and 18 with paid summer employment in areas of occupational interest, specifically for an eight-week period between June and August. The program includes a three-day, paid training period that focuses on job-readiness skills, professionalism and expectations. The program has been in existence for more than 30 years.

Funding contributions in support of this year’s program are provided primarily by Children Services Council of Broward County.

“Workforce development plays a vital role in the success of our community here in Broward County,” said Carol Hylton, President/CEO of CareerSource Broward. “SYEP provides an opportunity for the talented youth in our community to gain first-hand work experience, developing skills that they will carry with them into the workforce.”

Youth that are selected to participate in this year’s SYEP will work in clerical, assistant or aide roles at many private employers, in addition to government agencies, nonprofits and more. This year’s participating employers include Advanced Roofing, Inc., City of Fort Lauderdale, City of Hollywood, The Las Olas Company/Riverside Hotel, School Board of Broward County, Broward County Libraries Division, the City of Oakland Park, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

The application period for the 2022 SYEP is now closed. To learn more about SYEP or how to apply for next year’s program, visit CareerSourceBroward.com/SYEP.

