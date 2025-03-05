Carson Vinson NFL Combine performance might have gotten the HBCU lineman drafted

Advertisement

Carson Vinson just might have placed himself in a position to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Alabama A&M offensive lineman was impressive in on-field drills during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday in front of professional talent evaluators.

Vinson, who also participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, posted a time of 7.51 seconds in the three-cone drill, the third-fastest time among offensive linemen.

Vinson ran a time of 5.21 in the 40-yard dash. He had a 28.5-inch vertical jump and a 111-inch broad jump.

Vinson will need at least a year to further develop his body and technique before taking on NFL competition. He carries good length and adequate athletic qualities but struggles to find enough anchor and strength when matched against bigger, better opponents. He flashes the tools to potentially compete in a move-based blocking scheme but must prove he can stall out pass rushers with greater consistency before he can be considered NFL-ready.

Vinson was given a 5.89 draft prospect grade, which projects him to be an “average backup or special-teamer” if he were on an NFL roster.

No HBCU players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Vinson could have his name called for an offensive lineman-hungry team during the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24-27 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.