CBD May Help Rein in Seasonal Mood Swings

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University

“The fall blues,” is how Tamika Jeanty describes the seasonal mood swings she experienced in her late 20s. Every October, she felt withdrawn, anxious, and lethargic, coping in silence until she spoke with her sister, Dr. Naomi Jeanty-Higgins.

Dr. Jeanty-Higgins, a psychiatrist in Pembroke Pines, identified the cause as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a depression linked to reduced daylight that often peaks during the holidays, bringing stress and anxiety that can overshadow festive moments.

“I always kind of got myself ready when it was in October,” recalls Tamika. Seeking relief, she tried recreational cannabis, which is legal in her state of California, but its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) component worsened her symptoms.

Her sister suggested cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabis compound often used for anxiety, sleep, and pain. While SAD is not a qualifying condition for medical marijuana in Florida, many patients find CBD helpful. For more information on qualifying conditions visit MMERI’s website: https://mmeri.famu.edu/educate.

Dr. Jeanty-Higgins cautions against using recreational marijuana for coping, warning of dependency and unknown product quality.

Tamika began using CBD oil in tea or water and noticed a significant improvement.

Reflecting on her experience, Tamika emphasizes facing emotional struggles directly: “My therapist told me, ‘Sometimes in our head, we think this monster is like Godzilla size and we’re so scared of it. Then we open the closet and it’s just like a little tiny lizard. I promise you, face the monster…And just know that you’re going to get through this, because I did. It’s going to be OK.”