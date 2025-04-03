Close Menu
    Celebrating 700 Career Wins Women’s basketball coach Susan Summons’ 700th career win was celebrated by the MDC community

    By MDC News

    (Source: MDC)

            Our MDC community proudly celebrated Coach Susan Summons’ 700th career win during this week’s women’s basketball home game. This milestone reflects her leadership, dedication, and profound impact on generations of student athletes. As a trailblazer and the first African American woman in the NJCAA to achieve this feat, her legacy is one of perseverance, excellence, and mentorship. Miami Dade College president Madeline Pumariega is especially proud to have been a student athlete and player on Summons’ first MDC win.

    President Pumariega joins MDC’s staff and students in celebrating Coach Summons’ historic achievement and the lasting imprint she continues to leave at Miami Dade College.

