Celebrities Slam Paparazzi For ‘Insensitive’ Coverage Before Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral

MUMBAI, India — Many Bollywood celebrities, including Gauahar Khan, Suyyash Rai, among others, hit out at media organizations for carrying out “insensitive” coverage before actor Sidharth Shukla’s funeral.

Model and actor Khan took to her Instagram stories to call out the insensitivity.





“This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what you do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy,” she wrote.

In another story, she even called out the actors for taking out their masks to get clicked by the media.

“And actors/known personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang your head in shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If you really wanna (sic) pay respect, say a lil (sic) prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rai also requested media on his Instagram handle to show some respect to the late actor’s family.

“Please! Dear Media, it’s brilliant how you guys come and be a part of our events and be a part of happiness and trust me, we really, really appreciate it and feel touched, but (on) days like today when someone has lost their loved ones, you all should let them be, in their own space, and give them their time, with their loved ones to say a final goodbye in peace,” he wrote.

“It’s heartbreaking to see them struggle just to step out of the car and reach there! It’s okay times to let it be (sic)! I know most of you are doing your jobs, but it’s a request from the bottom of my heart to let such events be just a family affair.”

Actor Zareen Khan also shared a viral reel on her Instagram of Shukla’s rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in a devastated state, surrounded by paparazzi, struggling to move forward.

“Wh(a)t the f -– k is wrong with the media?” she wrote in her story.

“The poor girl is already going through so much, and this is how you behave at her most vulnerable time just so you can get some exclusive footage of hers for your benefit. When did humans become so heartless? My heart goes out to @shehnaazgill. Stay strong, girl.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Disha Parmar also took to her Instagram story to express her displeasure.

“Shoving the camera in a grieving woman’s face to get her reaction is the most insensitive thing ever! Why is it so hard to understand!? Unreal!” she wrote.

Several members of the television industry were present for Shukla’s funeral on Sept. 3, 2021. Celebrities like Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval and others, reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Shukla.

Shukla passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, in Mumbai, India. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

He was cremated on Sept. 3, 2021, at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Shukla’s mother, Rita Shukla, sisters, and Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil