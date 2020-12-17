Change in the COVID-19 cases possibly on the way

December 17, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0
Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr. (Photo credit: CNN.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

        The first doses of COVID-19 have been prepared for shipment to communities across the U.S.

Trump had an opportunity to show some sort of leadership in decreasing the spread of Covid-19 as the number of U.S. cases crosses 16 million, but instead he decided to take part in his self-sabotage act.

Trump got into a social media argument with Attorney General William Barr and instead of focusing on saving lives, Trump decided to remind the nation that he has allies in business and politics.

Hopefully, without this leader in office we will see change in the COVID-19 numbers for the better.

Voting was so vital in this election and hopefully we will finally be able to achieve the changes that are needed to help our country grow.

About Carma Henry 16766 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Growing the Voices of Our Future

April 3, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project.  The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*