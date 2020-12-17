Change in the COVID-19 cases possibly on the way

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

The first doses of COVID-19 have been prepared for shipment to communities across the U.S.

Trump had an opportunity to show some sort of leadership in decreasing the spread of Covid-19 as the number of U.S. cases crosses 16 million, but instead he decided to take part in his self-sabotage act.

Trump got into a social media argument with Attorney General William Barr and instead of focusing on saving lives, Trump decided to remind the nation that he has allies in business and politics.

Hopefully, without this leader in office we will see change in the COVID-19 numbers for the better.

Voting was so vital in this election and hopefully we will finally be able to achieve the changes that are needed to help our country grow.