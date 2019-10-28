Chicago TV Anchor, Arkansas native to present John H. Johnson Media Award

John H. Johnson Day to Honor the Founder of Ebony and Jet Magazines

NATIONWIDE (BlackNews.com) — Hosea Sanders, ABC 7 WLS Chicago Anchor, will present the John H. Johnson Journalism and Media Award during the John H. Johnson Day celebration, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 West Ninth St., Little Rock at 5:30 p.m. He will also moderate the John H. Johnson Day program at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

Originally from Arkadelphia, Sanders, an Emmy award winning anchor, has worked at TV stations in Little Rock, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The 2019 recipients of the John H. Johnson Journalism and Media Award are Renarda and Helaine Williams of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette Newspaper.

John H. Johnson Day was established April 16, 2019 during the 92nd General Assembly.

Johnson published Ebony and Jet Magazines, and was the founder, publisher, chairman and CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, once the largest Black-owned publishing company in the world.

For more information on Hosea Sanders, visit www.abc7chicago.com.

For more information on John H. Johnson Museum and John H. Johnson Day, visit www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

