Choose LIFE and don’t raise RATS

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The dream of inclusion, of appreciating another’s history, culture, and choices—where voting rights are protected, and equality is celebrated—is the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is a dream where everyone is accepted, so long as their actions do not seek to kill the dreams of others.

Dr. King once said, “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

However, on January 20, 2017, as Donald Trump was inaugurated President of the United States on the eve of Dr. King’s holiday, many of us were reminded of how far we are from fulfilling the dream. That moment, rife with racial overtones, underscored a dangerous shift in our nation’s values—a shift that seemed to target Black and Brown communities, Jewish people, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other marginalized groups. It was a stark reminder of the work yet to be done.

As we celebrate the hopes of a dream deferred, let us remain mindful that we cannot realize its fulfillment until we rid our temples—our communities, organizations, and collective bodies—of R.A.T.S.

A temple, traditionally, is a sacred space set aside for spiritual connection, reflection, and peace. But metaphorically, the “temple” represents our families, our organizations, and society itself. And R.A.T.S.—Resentment, Animosity, Treachery, and Selfishness—are the forces that threaten to destroy these temples from within.

Rats, in the literal sense, are creatures that infest, gnaw, and devour. They leave destruction in their wake, spreading disease and chaos. Metaphorically, R.A.T.S. infest our society with behaviors and attitudes that breed division, hatred, and inequity. They force financial collapse, annihilate unity, and devastate entire communities. But worse than material destruction, they destroy the human spirit—they destroy dreams.

When R.A.T.S. infest the temple, people go to war with one another, driven by selfish desires and unchecked animosity. As James 4:1 reminds us, “Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members?”

We cannot allow these forces to fester in our temples. The inauguration of Donald Trump, marked by divisive rhetoric and policies that undermined inclusion and equity, was a wake-up call. It reminded us that the dream Dr. King fought for is not inevitable—it must be actively protected and pursued.

To cleanse our temples, we must choose L.I.F.E.: Love, Introspection, Forgiveness, and Endurance.

Love: “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:8). Let love be the foundation of all our actions.

Introspection: Examine our own hearts and actions to ensure we are not harboring R.A.T.S. within ourselves.

Forgiveness: Let go of past hurts to move forward as a united people.

Endurance: Commit to the long and often painful process of building a more inclusive and just society.

Dr. King’s dream was rooted in hope—a hope that transcends hatred, fear, and division. But the fulfillment of that dream depends on our willingness to choose L.I.F.E. over the destructive forces of R.A.T.S.

Let us honor Dr. King’s legacy by working to cleanse our temples and rid our society of Resentment, Animosity, Treachery, and Selfishness. Only then can we truly celebrate his dream and ensure its realization for all people, regardless of race, faith, orientation, or identity.

