Church Deacon Dies While Protecting Others In Easter Egg Hunt Shooting

By Jovonne Ledet

(Source: Black Information Network)

A Mississippi church deacon is being hailed as a “hero” after he died while protecting others in a shooting during an Easter egg hunt.

On Saturday (April 12), Deacon Eddie Shed of the Empowerment Ministries Christian Center (EMCC) in Gulfport was killed in a “senseless act of gun violence” during a church-sponsored Easter egg hunt at the Goldin Sports Complex, per PEOPLE.

24-year-old Tyran Deion Gable was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to Shed’s shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from a “child custody dispute” between Gable and the mother of his child. Gable allegedly opened fire and shot two people, including Shed, who were attempting to deescalate the dispute. One victim was airlifted to a hospital while Shed died at the scene.

In his statement following the shooting, EMCC Pastor Gregg Magee said Shed “epitomized the virtues of a hero” after “displaying selfless courage and bravery that ultimately saved others from harm.”

“He paid the ultimate price for his valor, and we are deeply saddened by this loss,” the pastor wrote. “Deacon Shed was a pillar of strength within our community and a beacon of light and hope. His unwavering faith, kindness, and dedication to serving others have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

“We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Doris, Jaylen, Kaleb, KaMya, Neloise, Derrick and his family and friends who grieve this profound loss,” Magee added.