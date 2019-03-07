I looked again. I saw a huge crowd, too huge to count. Everyone was there – all nations and tribes, all races and languages. And they were standing, dressed in white robes and waving palm branches, standing before the Throne and the Lamb Revelation 7:9 (The Message)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Church out is an old slang expression that we use to use when things got rough and it was about to go down (stuff was about to hit the fan).

In an attempt at removing another Black leader the school board of Broward County Florida felt the compassion of a community that has been looked over for some time and misunderstood.

When people have been labeled or should I say mis-labeled due to neglect or “planned ignoring” which is a therapeutic technique and all of a sudden the client is speaking up for him/herself, immediately the opposition says that there is something wrong with this picture.

In a show of solidarity from the diverse communities across Broward County in general, the Black community came out once again in numbers to speak from the other side of the coin.

Speaker after speaker gave their support for superintendent Robert Runcie for the collective work that he has done with the Broward County School System.

The sentiments stated clearly that Superintendent Runcie’s ability to raise the level of decency in the school system in terms of equity for all students permeated the meeting room.

Passion abounded concerning the loss of life, the racial overtones that were used to describe a community-wide town hall meeting and the need to bring this district together.

It was reminiscent of a time not too far in our distant past where civil rights were in question and our great leaders met the force head on.

If there is a need for history to repeat itself as it pertains to the uplifting of this community, let it be of such relievers like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, and Herriot Chi and others who stirred up for the cause of the people to be equal. And to receive equal education, not to relive the tragedy of Brown versus the Board of Education and that old stagnate phrase of, “with all deliberate speed.” It’s not that time anymore.

It’s obvious that there is a need to speak truth to power once again, and it was great to see it. To see Black preachers and their congregation fill community meetings and articulate their position with emotions and the sound constructive criticism that commands the need for attention and that need is meet.

We can’t stop the momentum now; our communities need our leaders more than ever and our leaders need to stand up for our communities. For such a time as this. It’s great to see that right draws right to it and it doesn’t matter the color of person. It’s the cause that brings us together. And we need to unite in the calls to have moral convictions to move us to where we need to be.

Congratulations Mr. Runcie for bringing the communities together for a job well done! Stay the course, keeping your head up. Congratulations community of a diverse nature that came out to speak the truth. Let’s keep moving forward together.

“The eye cannot say to the hand, “I don’t need you!” And the head cannot say to the feet, “I don’t need you!” 1 Corinthians 12:21 (NIV)

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

I don’t know about you, but I’m no fool!