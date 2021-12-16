City Of Miami Gardens Announces Star Studded Lineup For The 15th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 12 & 13, 2022 Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Rick Ross, Isley Brothers To Headline

MIAMI, FL – Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) has announced the 2022 lineup for the 15th anniversary of the incredibly popular jazz and R&B music festival including Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton, with local performers still to be announced. Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as the host for the 2022 JITG.

In 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic, Jazz in the Gardens was forced to cancel just two days before the doors were slated to open. Now, almost two years later, the 2022 festival represents an impressive comeback as the City of Miami Gardens’ signature event and is anticipated to be an even better experience for the thousands of loyal and eager ticket buyers who hail from all over the world. Entrants will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face masks will be strongly encouraged.

“We are happy to announce the return of Jazz in the Gardens in the City of Miami Gardens. In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols. We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world on March 12th and 13th,” said Mayor Rodney Harris, City of Miami Gardens.

“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event”.

‘We are honored to partner with Mayor Harris and the City of Miami Gardens on the 15th Anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens”, said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation Florida. “The event is staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event”.

The 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens also showcases an eclectic mix of goods and great buys in the Merchandise Village and delicious, exotic cuisine in the Food Village

