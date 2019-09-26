CITY OF MIRAMAR HOSTS BIZ FIT TOUR AND WORKSHOPS 2019

OFFERING LOCAL BUSINESSES THE RESOURCES THEY NEED TO THRIVE

MIRAMAR, FL (Tuesday, September 24, 2019) – The City of Miramar’s Vice Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis, working with the City of Miramar’s Economic & Business Development team, Business Inclusion & Diversity (BID) programs and in partnership with the Miramar-Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to host the Biz Fit Tours and Workshops 2019. The Biz Fit Tours and Workshops provides a series of free sessions and workshops designed to help small businesses start, operate and expand in Miramar and surrounding areas. The program is sponsored by SCORE.

“We are excited to host the Biz Fit tour and educational workshops in our City to help small business owners compete and thrive. By providing them with the tools that they need, we are setting up these businesses for success and when they succeed, we succeed as a City,” said Alexandra P. Davis, City of Miramar’s Vice Mayor. “As an added incentive, participants at each workshop will have a chance to enter to win an AED defibrillator and the first 20 participants will receive free gift bags.”

The Biz Fit Tour offers free information sessions from the City of Miramar’s Business Inclusion Diversity and Economic & Business Development teams. The teams will highlight all of the resources and incentives available to area businesses.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Miramar Shopping Center, 6819 Miramar Parkway.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tower Plaza, 6321 Miramar Parkway.

The Biz Fit Workshops offer topics ranging from the basics of how to develop an effective marketing plan to more advanced courses on financial tools such as QuickBooks etc. All Workshops will take place 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m., at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, located at 6700 Miramar Parkway.

Workshop Dates

Marketing In Miramar: Networking, Social Media, Signage- Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Building your Business to Succeed: Legal Counseling, Branding, Referrals-

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Putting out Financial Fires: QuickBooks, Fire Inspection Fees, and more-

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

To see a full schedule of upcoming workshops, please visit MiramarFL.gov or call (954) 602-3043 for more information.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.