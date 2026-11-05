City Of Miramar To Connect Businesses With $1 Billion Miramar Cove Development And Regional Contracting Opportunities

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MIRAMAR, FL – The City of Miramar’s Economic Development & Housing Department will host its 5th Annual Business Industry Development (BID) Connect to Grow Business Expo on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Miami Dade College – North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, offering businesses an opportunity to explore contracting opportunities associated with the $1 billion Miramar Cove development and other public and private sector projects.

A major highlight of this year’s expo will be the opportunity for business owners and contractors to meet with representatives of Miramar Cove, a 125-acre mixed-use development currently underway in Miramar. Attendees will learn about potential contracting opportunities connected to the project, which is expected to bring residential, retail, hospitality and recreational spaces to the City.

“It will take a tremendous amount of sweat equity, not to mention gas prices, for a small business to be able to access all of the resources that will be available to them at this one event,” said Dr. Karen Hollis, Miramar’s Chief BID Administrator.

The free expo will also connect businesses with ap-proximately 60 participating vendors and procurement representatives from several neighboring municipalities, providing access to resources, services and potential partnerships. Additionally, the City will share information on approved and budgeted Capital Improvement Projects anticipated to move through the procurement process during the new fiscal year.

The annual expo continues to serve as a regional platform for business development, bringing together entrepreneurs, government agencies, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, developers and prime contractors. Last year’s event attracted more than 1,200 business registrations, reflecting growing interest in expanding economic opportunities and strengthening business partnerships across South Florida

FREE: breakfast and lunch provided

Business owners, contractors, entrepreneurs and firms seeking to expand their networks and explore new contracting opportunities are encouraged to register and attend. Register at: miramarbusinessexpo.eventbrite.com.

The City of Miramar’s Business Industry Development (BID) Program helps businesses strengthen their capacity to compete for contracting opportunities through technical assistance, professional development, training and access to valuable business resources.