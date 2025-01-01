Colleagues in Crisis: Workplace mental health issues worsening, national survey finds

By Sarah Baldry, Stacker

(Source: Miami Times)

In a revealing new report titled “Colleagues in Crisis,” Wysa, a provider of AI-driven mental health support, has uncovered troubling insights into the mental health challenges facing American workers. Based on a 2024 survey of over 2,000 U.S. employees, the report reveals that mental health struggles are not only prevalent but also worsening, with many workers feeling unsupported by their employers.

The key finding of the report is stark: One in five American employees have been bothered by thoughts of self-harm or suicide in the two weeks leading up to the survey. This figure climbs to nearly one in three (32%) when looking at the past year. This data highlights an urgent need for comprehensive mental health support in the workplace, as American employees grapple with both personal crises and concern for their colleagues.

Mental Health Struggles on the Rise

The “Colleagues in Crisis” report draws attention to how workplace pressures compound mental health struggles. Over one in five employees (22%) reported being concerned that a colleague might harm themselves or take their own life in the past year — a heavy burden to bear while managing their own well-being. Younger workers were especially affected, with 35% of those aged 18-24 reporting thoughts of self-harm in the past two weeks alone, surpassing rates among older age groups.

This data paints a sobering picture of the emotional strain facing U.S. workers. With the rise of hybrid and remote work, emotional distance and isolation are becoming more common, with younger workers particularly affected. Almost half of workers aged 18-24 reported feeling emotionally distant from others, while 46% of those aged 25-34 said they felt isolated or withdrawn.

A Lack of Workplace Support

Despite these alarming trends, American workplaces remain ill-equipped to handle mental health crises. The report highlights that 34% of employees feel uncertain about how to help a colleague in distress, and only 32% of workers have received workplace training on mental health in the past year.

Furthermore, 12% of U.S. workers reported ex-periencing a manager respon-ding inappropriately to a colleague showing signs of mental illness, high-lighting the need for better training for leadership. The data underscores the gap between employee needs and the support they receive, particularly among younger workers. Around 30% of employees under 44 have witnessed inappropriate managerial responses to mental health struggles, emphasizing the need for workplace reforms.

The Impact of Work on Mental Health

The workplace itself often exacerbates mental health struggles. The report reveals that 57% of employees have experienced emotional distance, isolation, or hopelessness as a result of their work. These symptoms reflect the emotional toll that high-pressure, unsupportive environments can have on employees, particularly in industries with demanding schedules and limited flexibility.

Industries like construction, retail, and hospitality have some of the highest levels of mental health struggles. In the construction industry, 40% of workers reported being bothered by suicidal ideation or self-harm in the past year, while 22% of workers in retail and hospitality have faced similar challenges. With little access to training or support, workers in these sectors are often left struggling in silence.

Stigma and Barriers to Seeking Help

The report reveals a troubling reality: Younger workers are less likely to seek professional support for mental health struggles. Only 48% of workers aged 18-44 said they would seek professional help outside of work if they were suffering from severe depression, compared to 62% of workers aged 45 and older. Younger employees are more inclined to handle their struggles independently by adjusting their work environment or taking time off, which impacts job retention and productivity.

Adding to the issue, 38% of employees believe that their employer views mental health as a personal or out-of-work issue. Additionally, 12% of workers fear their manager would become more critical of their work or question their abilities if they disclosed a mental health struggle, while another 7% worry they would be passed over for career advancement opportunities.

What Workers Want

So, what can employers do to better support their employees’ mental health? According to the Wysa report, workers aren’t looking for superficial gestures — they want real, actionable solutions. 50% of employees want their employer to offer professional mental health support, and 24% expressed interest in digital mental self-help tools that can provide round-the-clock support, helping employees manage their mental health both at work and in their personal lives.

Employees also want emotional support from their employers. 45% said they would appreciate being asked about their well-being occasionally, while 37% would value having a safe space to discuss their mental health concerns. Additionally, 39% of workers said they would benefit from paid time off to focus on their mental health, showing that small changes in workload or flexibility could have a significant impact.

The Road Ahead: Closing the Gap

The findings of the “Colleagues in Crisis” report underscore the urgent need for workplaces to prioritize mental health. Too many employees are struggling without adequate support, with younger workers and those in high-stress industries particularly at risk. Employers must take immediate action by implementing training programs, offering digital mental health tools, and fostering open conversations about mental health in the workplace.

As Wysa’s report demon-strates, mental health challenges in the workplace are not only prevalent — they’re worsening. The gap between what employees need and what they receive is stark, but there are steps that employers can take to close that gap and create healthier, more supportive workplaces.

With more than 48,000 Americans dying by suicide each year, and millions more struggling with mental health crises, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Employers have a critical role to play in safeguarding their employees’ well-being, and the time for action is now.

Methodology

Wysa commissioned this survey in 2024. The survey was carried out by Obsurvant, an accredited MRS company partner. Respondents were incentivized and each provided opt-in consent in line with GDPR guidelines. The survey was conducted online. A total of 6,413 respondents across the U.S., U.K., and Canada were surveyed with a minimum of 2,000 surveys completed in each market. The sample was representative of gender and region alongside national representative distribution of employed age groups. Different recruitment methods were used alongside a supplier blend to remove any potential single source bias. Measures were taken to ensure that no duplication or link manipulation occurred on either a supplier or respondent level.