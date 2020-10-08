Coming Back Together

October 8, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0
Me ready to get back to school and see all my friends!

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

At the start of this school year, many students didn’t have the opportunity to go back to school with all their peers. Thankfully, my school was able to allow the students back, but only at half capacity.

We started off the school year doing a hybrid week, but now, my school is allowing all of us to go back on October 12, and I am very blessed by this.

I am really excited to join all my friends, and finally, see everyone together again.

I am very sure our school will do a great job of preventing Covid-19, so I am not too worried.

I hope everyone has a great week.

