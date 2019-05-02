Congratulations to our own Beverly ‘Pinkie’ Ferguson who is the Senior Director for Community Affairs of George’s Pacific, LLC.

Beverly and Brothers Ben Ferguson

Women of Excellence

What is a woman of excellence? Women of excellence are those who exemplify the stature, poise, and grace that categorize  The Essence of Womanhood, all the while maintaining the delicate balance of fillling the roles of Helpmate, Mother, Teacher, and Professional. In character, in manner and in style, we believe you embody virtues of not only excellence but self-confidence and dignity as well. We celebrate you for your personal code of ethics, exceptional courage, unwavering conviction and extraordinary grace. It is truly an honor to induct you into our society of Women of Excellence. Congratulations on being named a 2019 Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine and Atlanta Daily World Women of Excellence honoree!

 

