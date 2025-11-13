CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!FLORIDA GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS RECIPIENT Kenneth Smith Jr. “MINISTER OF MUSIC/PASTOR OF WORSHIP OF THE YEAR”

Advertisement

Kenneth Smith Jr. was nominated for Minister of Music/Pastor of Worship of the Year by Founder & C.E.O. of Florida Gospel Music Awards, Jorad L. Holmes. Your votes counted and he won the Award! ! The Award Ceremony was held October 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

QUOTE… (Kenneth) I thank my family, Pastor Marcus Davidson, friends and New Mount Olive Baptist Church family for your support, love and encouragement in reaching this milestone in my life.

QUOTE… (Kenneth) I am forever grateful to God for the gift of Music that I have been blessed to share with New Mount Olive Baptist Church, my community and other Ministries throughout the State of Florida.

Kenneth ‘echoed’ in his acceptance speech.. ..Eye has not seen and ear has not heard, all that God has prepared for those who love him. (I Corinthians 2:9)