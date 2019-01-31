Conservation and Climate Change

By Tim Ryan, Broward County Commissioners

Broward County is not playing around with climate change and sustainability, but we are asking residents to do just that. Starting February 1, we want you to play Conservation Pays to win cash and prizes. The top prizes are cash—$5000 for the winner, $1000 for second place and $500 for third place.

Our Conservation Pays program was established through the Broward Water Partnership, which includes the county and 16 cities, to promote water conservation and to engage our residents in activities that help us manage the effects of climate change and become a more sustainable community. The Broward Water Partnership includes the County and seventeen of our municipalities.

February 1, we’re launching an online game where residents can show off what they know about conservation, climate change and sustainability. In the process, they’ll earn points to win prizes donated by our partner municipalities and local businesses.

Climate change has already impacted our community. While it is a big problem, we want community members to know that there are many things each of us can do to reduce our impact. We can make our community more resilient and more sustainable by conserving water, conserving energy, expanding green space and protecting air quality. It’s all tied together.

Through Broward County’s award-winning rebate program, our community has already saved two billion gallons of water. One way residents are saving water today and into the future is by installing WaterSense® low-flow water conserving toilets. That’s a lot of savings, and the Broward Water Partnership continues to offer $100 rebates for these toilets to qualified homeowners, businesses and nonprofits.

Conservation Pays because when we save resources, we save money and protect our unique South Florida environment. Broward residents eighteen and older can play and when they do, they can win prizes and learn more about doing their part to protect homes, businesses and communities.