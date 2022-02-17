Coronavirus Report: as of February 14, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH



USA

Cases: 78 million

Deaths: 926,000

Florida

Cases: 5.7 million

Deaths: 67,572

Update

*New coronavirus cases are rapidly decreasing. The daily average number of new cases is now 179,000 per day, a 75% decrease over the last month.

*While new cases are rapidly decreasing, COVID-19 deaths are holding steady at 2,500 new deaths per day across the US.

*New coronavirus cases have dropped sharply in Florida. The state has an average of 17,000 new coronavirus cases each day, a 43% decline since last week.

Announcements

Free N-95 Masks Available to the Public

The federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile has distributed 400 million N-95 masks to distribution centers around the country. Free N-95 masks are now available at Walgreens pharmacies, CVS pharmacies, Walmart, Publix, and Winn-Dixie/Fresco y Mas Supermarkets.

Advisory

Omicron is an extremely transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Vigilance is critical to reducing the chance of acquiring an infection. Practice good COVID-19 control strategies:

Observe social distancing guidelines (6 feet or more of separation from others).

Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizers).

Wear a mask when out in public if you are unvaccinated.

