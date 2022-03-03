Coronavirus Report: February 27, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 79 million

Deaths: 954,000

Florida

Cases: 5.8 million

Deaths: 69,790

Update

*The national outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve. New coronavirus cases are dropping sharply across the US. The daily average number of new cases is 67,000; a 63% decrease over the last 2 weeks.

*COVID-19 deaths are also decreasing but remain high, at an average of 1,900 deaths daily.

*COVID-19 hospitalizations are down across the country. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) have fallen 44% over the last two weeks.

*Florida continues to report a sharp decrease in daily new coronavirus cases. The state reports an average of 3,200 new cases daily, an 80% decrease over the previous two weeks.

CDC Announces New Mask Guidance

The CDC has issued new guidelines for mask usage in the prevention of COVID-19. The recommendations are based on the level of COVID-19 in the community.

Low: Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.

Medium: If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness – talk to your healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public.

If you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness – consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them.

High: Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings).

If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness – wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.

South Florida (Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties) is at a medium level of community spread. Mask usage should be considered within the context of this level of COVID-19 in the community.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov