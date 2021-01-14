Coronavirus Report: January 12, 2021

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

22.6 million cases, 376,283 deaths

Florida

1.5million cases, 65,796 total hospitalizations, 23,071 deaths

Broward

149,748 cases, 7,712 total hospitalizations, 1,928 deaths

Latest on the new coronavirus variant

A new variant of the coronavirus, designated B.1.1.7, has been identified in the United Kingdom. It is reported to be 50-70% more contagious than the “original” coronavirus. As of January 11, 2021, 33 countries have reported cases of this variant. The United States and Canada have reported multiple cases of the variant.

There are 72 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant reported in the US.

Nine states have now reported the variant:

California has the highest number of cases, with 32 reported in the state.

Florida, with the second highest, has reported 22 new cases of the variant. All are in Martin County. Martin County is the county north of, and adjacent to Palm Beach County so it is almost certain that there are new variant cases throughout the tri-county – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach – area.

Minnesota has 5 cases; New York, 4, Colorado, 3, Connecticut, 2, Texas, 1, Georgia, 1, Pennsylvania 1, and Indiana, 1.

The CDC and other scientific organizations continue to study and monitor this new variant strain of coronavirus to understand its transmissibility and possible response to the new vaccines. Vigilance remains the best way to reduce the chance of infection with this or any strain of coronavirus. Social distancing, wearing a mask when out in public, and avoiding crowded indoor locations are critical.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov